RECAP: Doncaster Rovers 2 MK Dons 1 - Rovers grind out important win
Doncaster Rovers are in desperate need of a quick reaction as they welcome on-form MK Dons to the Keepmoat – and you can follow it as it happens.
Join us as we bring live coverage of the League One clash as Rovers look to bounce back from the heavy defeat at Ipswich Town in midweek. Remember to REFRESH regularly for the latest updates.
*
LIVE: Doncaster Rovers 2 MK Dons 1
Last updated: Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 17:03
MATCH DETAILS
Goal: Rowe (6), Kioso (24)
ROVERS: Dahlberg; Knoyle, Williams, Anderson, Rowe; Galbraith, Bostock (Smith 68), Close; Vilca (Barlow 46), Dodoo (Cukur 77), Hiwula. Subs: Jones, Horton, Seaman, Gardner.
MK DONS: Fisher, Lewington, Darling, O’Hora, Harvie, Kioso, Robson, O’Riley, Twine (Boateng 78), Parrott, Watters (Eisa 67). Subs: Ravizzoli, Watson, Jules, Kasumu, McEachran.
REF: Andrew Kitchen
ATT: 5,927
4.53pm Full time
And Rovers finally have their second win of the season.
And they’ve done it with a battling performance where they needed to answer some big questions of their resolve and character.
This was an occasion where they could easily have folded against a quality opposition on a good run, but they continued to fight.
After a very difficult week they have responded in the ideal fashion.
Was it perfect? Not by any means. But this was a big win, and a much needed one for Rovers.
4.49pm Added time
THREE minutes
A let off for Rovers?
Mo Eisa gets ahead of Roshaun Williams, who gets an arm across the MK Dons forward. Eisa takes a tumble inside the box, with the referee signalling for a free kick, to the ire of the visiting players.
If it was lucky, it’s about time for Rovers.
79. GGGGOOOAAALLLLL!!!! ROVERS!!!
TIAGO CUKUR!!!
And Rovers are back in front as the substitute makes his mark with his first touch.
Ethan Galbraith chipped the ball over the top for Jordy Hiwula on the left, he touched it forward and clipped the ball beyond Andrew Fisher in the MK Dons goal with Cukur making sure it crossed the line.
77. Rovers substitution
Tiago Cukur replaces Joe Dodoo
75. So close
A lovely pass from Jordy Hiwula sends Joe Dodoo into space on the right. He sends in a low cross but its blocked by Harry Darling, who almost headed into his own goal.
68. Rovers substitution
Matt Smith replaces John Bostock
67. Good save
Peter Kioso races into the box on the angle and fires a low effort but Pontus Dahlberg is quick off his line and blocks it out for a corner.
60. All a bit scrappy
There’s not been any real consistency in play so far in this half. The visitors are threatening to take control of this one but it’s all a bit niggly.