RECAP: Doncaster Rovers 1 AFC Wimbledon 2: Dons come from behind to inflict opening day defeat on Rovers
The Richie Wellens era begins, new faces are in, fans are back – welcome to a brand new season for Doncaster Rovers.
Join us from the Keepmoat Stadium as we bring live match coverage of Rovers’ season opener with AFC Wimbledon in League One.
But first we have all the build-up to the game – and we want you to get involved with your opinions.
See below for details and make sure to REFRESH regularly for the latest updates throughout the day.
*
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.
LIVE: Doncaster Rovers 1 AFC Wimbledon 2
Last updated: Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 16:58
MATCH DETAILS
Goal: Seaman (46), Assal (57), McCormick (74)
Rovers: Dahlberg; Knoyle, R Williams, Anderson, Rowe; Smith, Close, Gardner (Bostock 60); Seaman, Cukur (Bogle 66) Barlow (John 66). Subs: Jones, Horton, Greaves, E Williams.
Wimbledon: Tzanev; Alexander, Nightingale, Heneghan, Guinness-Walker; McCormick (Chislett 79), Woodyard, Hartigan (Marsh 70), Rudoni; Palmer (Pressley 69), Assal. Subs: Oualah, Lawrence, Csoka, Kalambayi.
Referee: Samuel Barrott (West Riding)
Attendance: 6,419 (612 away)
4.57pm. A long way off
Rovers were simply nowhere near the standards they needed to be at today.
The fact they fielded ten debutants with Wimbledon naming just one told. There was a lack of cohesion from start to finish, very little in the way of productive relationships on the pitch and overall an absence of threat.
The biggest thing missing from the performance was control. They had no grip on the game throughout.
There is plenty of work to be done in the coming weeks, after a disrupted pre-season, to get them up to scratch.
All over
And it’s an opening day defeat for Rovers
90+3. So close
Tom Anderson powers a header narrowly over the bar.
It is not happening
90. Added time
Five minutes
89 Just not happened this afternoon
A team with ten debutants, one that has endured a disrupted pre-season has failed to show the required cohesion and understanding to overcome a hardworking and organised opposition.
But can there be some late magic?
74. GOAL Wimbledon
Luke McCormick curls in a free kick from right on the edge of the box to give the visitors the lead.
Matt Smith was adjudged to have handled on the 18 yard line and McCormick placed the resulting free kick in the bottom corner.
67. With that change....
Cameron John has gone to left back with Tommy Rowe pushing to the wide left attacking position.
66 Double substitution
Aidan Barlow and Tiago Cukur are replaced by Cameron John and Omar Bogle.
60, Substitution
John Bostock replaces Dan Gardner for Rovers