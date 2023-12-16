News you can trust since 1925
RECAP: Doncaster Rovers 0-5 Morecambe

Welcome to our live coverage of Doncaster Rovers’ League Two fixture at home to Morecambe.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 16th Dec 2023, 14:26 GMT
Updated 16th Dec 2023, 17:13 GMT
Doncaster Rovers v Morecambe. (Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD)Doncaster Rovers v Morecambe. (Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD)
Doncaster Rovers v Morecambe. (Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD)

We will bring you all the major updates throughout the afternoon as Rovers look to make it six league wins out of seven at home against a Morecambe side which hasn’t won in the league since October. There will be a match report after the final whistle, as well as reaction from manager Grant McCann.

League Two: Doncaster Rovers v Morecambe LIVE

Show new updates
17:16 GMT

Match report and reaction

The match report is now online and reaction with Grant McCann will be online later. Thank you for your company today.

16:59 GMT

Full Time

The whistle goes. Not a good day at the office for Doncaster Rovers. They have been humbled at home by Morecambe.

0-5

16:57 GMT

90

Goal - Doncaster 0-5 Morecambe (Mellon)

16:56 GMT

90

Jack Senior booked for a foul on the edge of the area.

0-4

16:51 GMT

90

Six minutes to be added on here.

0-4

16:42 GMT

80

What a hit this is! David Tutonda will not strike a cleaner ball. Edge of the area, he unleashes an unstoppable drive which cannons in off the bar.

0-4

16:41 GMT

80

Goal - Doncaster 0-4 Morecambe (Tutonda)

16:39 GMT

78

No danger. Morecambe clear their lines.

0-3

16:38 GMT

77

Free kick is swung in but the assistant ref's flag is raised. On the next attack, Rovers win a corner.

0-3

16:37 GMT

77

Free kick for Rovers on the far side. A Morecambe player has been booked as well. You feel Rovers have to score pretty sharpish if they are to get anything from this game.

0-3

