Welcome to our live coverage of Doncaster Rovers’ League Two fixture at home to Morecambe.

RECAP: Doncaster Rovers 0-5 Morecambe
We will bring you all the major updates throughout the afternoon as Rovers look to make it six league wins out of seven at home against a Morecambe side which hasn’t won in the league since October. There will be a match report after the final whistle, as well as reaction from manager Grant McCann.
League Two: Doncaster Rovers v Morecambe LIVE
Match report and reaction
The match report is now online and reaction with Grant McCann will be online later. Thank you for your company today.
Full Time
The whistle goes. Not a good day at the office for Doncaster Rovers. They have been humbled at home by Morecambe.
0-5
Goal - Doncaster 0-5 Morecambe (Mellon)
Jack Senior booked for a foul on the edge of the area.
0-4
Six minutes to be added on here.
0-4
What a hit this is! David Tutonda will not strike a cleaner ball. Edge of the area, he unleashes an unstoppable drive which cannons in off the bar.
0-4
Goal - Doncaster 0-4 Morecambe (Tutonda)
No danger. Morecambe clear their lines.
0-3
Free kick is swung in but the assistant ref's flag is raised. On the next attack, Rovers win a corner.
0-3
Free kick for Rovers on the far side. A Morecambe player has been booked as well. You feel Rovers have to score pretty sharpish if they are to get anything from this game.
0-3