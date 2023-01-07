Recap as stunning goal downs Doncaster Rovers against League Two leaders
Doncaster Rovers could move back into the League Two play-off places for the first time since September if they avoid defeat to Leyton Orient.
Doncaster have not occupied a top-seven spot since their defeat to Swindon Town on 17 September but have won three out of their last four games to move back into promotion contention.
Richie Wellens’s Orient are 14 points clear of the play-offs.
They have not scored for three games, however, and were beaten 1-0 by Northampton Town last weekend.
Leyton Orient v Doncaster Rovers LIVE
Key Events
- Rovers have won three out of their last four games heading into the clash
- Leyton Orient are managed by Doncaster legend Richie Wellens and top League Two with 14-point gap to play-offs
- Both teams couldn’t be separated at the Eco-Power Stadium last time out, drawing 1-1
Leyton Orient take all three points in a game of few chances thanks to a stunner from Theo Archibald. They were the better team after the break, have a great defensive record at home and limited today’s visitors to very little.
An encouraging first 45 for Doncaster ultimately goes to waste in east London. Reaction to come.
But it’s all too tame as Kyle Knoyle, who has rarely got forward today, fires over and into the stand behind the goal.
About four minutes left of normal time.
The heavens have well and truly opened. Looks awful down there now.
About 15 to play but Donny are yet to register an effort on target.