News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Recap as stunning goal downs Doncaster Rovers against League Two leaders

Doncaster Rovers could move back into the League Two play-off places for the first time since September if they avoid defeat to Leyton Orient.

By Steve Jones
3 minutes ago

Doncaster have not occupied a top-seven spot since their defeat to Swindon Town on 17 September but have won three out of their last four games to move back into promotion contention.

Richie Wellens’s Orient are 14 points clear of the play-offs.

Hide Ad

They have not scored for three games, however, and were beaten 1-0 by Northampton Town last weekend.

Kyle Hurst has a shot at goal.
Most Popular

Scroll down for live updates.

Leyton Orient v Doncaster Rovers LIVE

Key Events

  • Rovers have won three out of their last four games heading into the clash
  • Leyton Orient are managed by Doncaster legend Richie Wellens and top League Two with 14-point gap to play-offs
  • Both teams couldn’t be separated at the Eco-Power Stadium last time out, drawing 1-1
Show new updates

FT 1-0

Leyton Orient take all three points in a game of few chances thanks to a stunner from Theo Archibald. They were the better team after the break, have a great defensive record at home and limited today’s visitors to very little.

An encouraging first 45 for Doncaster ultimately goes to waste in east London. Reaction to come.

Corner to Doncaster

Ben Close takes but it’ easily cleared. Clock ticking.

Five minutes added on

Another Orient change

Charlie Kelman is on for Aaron Drinan (we think).

Rovers still trying

But it’s all too tame as Kyle Knoyle, who has rarely got forward today, fires over and into the stand behind the goal.

About four minutes left of normal time.

Orient change

Paul Smyth makes way for Stephen Duke-McKenna.

Oh my

The heavens have well and truly opened. Looks awful down there now.

About 15 to play but Donny are yet to register an effort on target.

Another Rovers switch

Looks like theyre going two up top as Kieran Agard replaces Kyle Hurst.

Attendance

Seven-thousand, four-hundred and something. A few hundred travelling fans here.

Bizarre moment

A flock of small birds, which appear to be green in colour - Parakeets apparently - are flying overhead.

Wonder if a magician’s trick has gone wrong somewhere nearby.

Next Page
Page 1 of 4