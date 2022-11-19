LiveRecap as sorry Doncaster Rovers are humbled by lowly Colchester United
Doncaster Rovers will equal their best run of the season if they beat League Two basement boys Colchester United.
Rovers have registered back-to-back wins in their last two matches and will match their previous best run of form this term with three points at the JobServe Community Stadium.
Opponents Colchester have not won in their last eight games and have just two wins in the league all season, although both of them have come at home.
Scroll down for live updates.
Colchester United v Doncaster Rovers LIVE
Key Events
- Doncaster could move back into play-off places with win
- Rovers have won back-to-back matches in League Two
- Colchester have not won in their last eight matches
A bad day at the office. Doncaster again come unstuck on the road. Very poor performance and result. No efforts on target against a team bottom of the league before today is worrying.
Another Colchester change
Frank Nouble is replaced by Tom Eastman. Ossama Ashley is also off for Noah Chilvers.
Colchester sub
Luke Hannant is off for Emyr Hughes.
Ten minutes added on
Jesus, put us out of our misery.
Charlie Seaman is on for Kyle Knoyle.
GOAL - it’s 3-0
This has turned into a dreadful afternoon. Another great strike from outside the box, this time from Luke Hannant.
Tom Anderson booked
He cynically brings down a Colchester player to stop an attack.
Almost 3-0
Good save from Jonathan Mitchell to deny the hosts a third goal after Tom Anderson gave away possession on the edge of the area.
At the other end Junior Tchamedeu is booked for bringing down George Miller.
Doncaster sub
Kieran Agard replaces the injured Aidan Barlow.
Injury to Barlow
Concerning scenes as he falls to the floor in agony after injuring himself while in possession. Looks like it could be a problem with his knee. Stretcher needed.
Colchester changes
Samson Tovide, the goalscorer, is replaced by Freddie Sears. Alan Judge also makes way for Matty Longstaff.