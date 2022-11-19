News you can trust since 1925
LiveRecap as sorry Doncaster Rovers are humbled by lowly Colchester United

Doncaster Rovers will equal their best run of the season if they beat League Two basement boys Colchester United.

By Steve Jones
4 minutes ago

Rovers have registered back-to-back wins in their last two matches and will match their previous best run of form this term with three points at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Opponents Colchester have not won in their last eight games and have just two wins in the league all season, although both of them have come at home.

Colchester United 3-0 Doncaster Rovers.

Colchester United v Doncaster Rovers LIVE

Key Events

  • Doncaster could move back into play-off places with win
  • Rovers have won back-to-back matches in League Two
  • Colchester have not won in their last eight matches
Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 17:04

FT 3-0

A bad day at the office. Doncaster again come unstuck on the road. Very poor performance and result. No efforts on target against a team bottom of the league before today is worrying.

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 17:00

Another Colchester change

Frank Nouble is replaced by Tom Eastman. Ossama Ashley is also off for Noah Chilvers.

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 16:53

Colchester sub

Luke Hannant is off for Emyr Hughes.

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 16:52

Ten minutes added on

Jesus, put us out of our misery.

Charlie Seaman is on for Kyle Knoyle.

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 16:51

GOAL - it’s 3-0

This has turned into a dreadful afternoon. Another great strike from outside the box, this time from Luke Hannant.

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 16:49

Tom Anderson booked

He cynically brings down a Colchester player to stop an attack.

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 16:46

Almost 3-0

Good save from Jonathan Mitchell to deny the hosts a third goal after Tom Anderson gave away possession on the edge of the area.

At the other end Junior Tchamedeu is booked for bringing down George Miller.

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 16:39

Doncaster sub

Kieran Agard replaces the injured Aidan Barlow.

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 16:34

Injury to Barlow

Concerning scenes as he falls to the floor in agony after injuring himself while in possession. Looks like it could be a problem with his knee. Stretcher needed.

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 16:31

Colchester changes

Samson Tovide, the goalscorer, is replaced by Freddie Sears. Alan Judge also makes way for Matty Longstaff.

