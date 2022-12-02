Recap as dreadful Doncaster Rovers deservedly beaten by in-form Walsall
Doncaster Rovers make their long-awaited return to League Two action this evening when they welcome Michael Flynn’s in-form Walsall to the Eco-Power Stadium.
Doncaster have not played competitively for 13 days with their most recent taste of action a 3-0 defeat to lowly Colchester United.
The Saddlers have been League Two’s best team over the last eight matches, winning five and drawing two.
Just one place and one point separates the two sides in the table ahead of kick-off.
Scroll down for live updates.
Doncaster Rovers v Walsall LIVE
- Doncaster could move back into the League Two play-off places with a win
- Rovers have not played for 13 days following a blank weekend last week
- Fixture moved to Friday night to avoid potential clash with England, which was avoided
Some boos and a cry of ‘rubbish’ from one fan. Hard to disagree.
Doncaster look some way off a side capable of winning promotion.
Clayton hits the post!
A rare moment of drama sees Clayton’s free-kick beat everyone and smack the post. Looked like more of a cross than a shot.
Four minutes added on
Attendance
6,110 with 609 away fans.
Walsall changes
Danny Johnson and Jack Earing are off for Andy Williams and Brandon Comley.
A sitter goes begging
A shot comes in from outside the box that’s parried into the path of Kieran Agard, who blazes over from close range. That probably sums tonight up for Rovers.
Double switch for Doncaster
Jon Taylor and Kieran Agard are on for James Maxwell and Max Woltman.
Donny sub
Ben Close makes way for Kyle Hurst
GOAL - 2-0 Walsall
Ro-Shaun Williams is robbed of the ball on the halfway line. Danny Johnson breaks away and finds himself through on goal, he rounds Jonathan Mitchell and converts.
Walsall corner
Tommy Rowe loses the ball high up the pitch which allows the Saddlers to break. James-Taylor tries one from the edge of the box but his effort is blocked.
Kyle Hurst coming on.