Recap as Doncaster Rovers’ play-off hopes take a hit against Bradford City
It’s a big day in the League Two play-off race as Doncaster Rovers take on Bradford City.
Just two points separate Mark Hughes’ Bradford in eighth from Doncaster in tenth with both sides hoping to gatecrash the top seven.
The visitors will be backed by around 4,000 fans in South Yorkshire and will be looking to get back to winning ways following defeat last time out.
Doncaster also lost their last match, ending a run of three straight wins and clean sheets.
Scroll down for live updates.
Doncaster Rovers v Bradford City LIVE
Some boos from the home end after a pretty limp response to the goal. A disappointing day for Doncaster, who lose more ground on the play-offs after a second straight defeat.
He wins a corner after a brilliant surging run. Delivery escapes everyone before finding Ben Nelson at the far post, who can’t control it properly to take a shot at goal.
Miller replaces Kyle Hurst.
Osadebe takes Alex Gillead’s place.
A nice moment for Osadebe, who suffered a double leg break against Doncaster on the opening day.
Great header from Tom Anderson to prevent Richie Smallwood from doubling Bradford’s lead. They’re the ones looking most likely to score again.
Andy Cook heads home Adam Clayon’s corner. Jonathan Mitchell was clattered in the process but there’s no protests and the goal stands.