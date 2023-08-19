News you can trust since 1925
Recap as Doncaster Rovers given footballing lesson by Notts County

Doncaster Rovers go in search of their first league win of the season against Notts County at the Eco-Power Stadium.
Paul Goodwin
By Paul Goodwin
Published 19th Aug 2023, 09:30 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 19:47 BST

Grant McCann’s side earned their first point of the campaign on Tuesday courtesy of a 2-2 draw with Mansfield Town.

Newly-promoted County have started their League Two season with a heavy defeat at Sutton United, victory at home to Grimsby Town and goalless draw at Morecambe.

Former Rovers midfielder John Bostock is likely to start for the Magpies.

LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Notts County

14:11 BSTUpdated 16:56 BST

Match details

Latest: Doncaster Rovers 1 Notts County 3

Goals: Langstaff (28, 46,) Jones (54), Sotona (96)

Rovers: Lawlor, Nixon, Olowu, Wood, Senior, Bailey, Rowe, Westbrooke (Broadbent 46), Roberts (Faal 46), Molyneux (Sotona 46), Ironside. Subs: Jones, Maxwell, Faulkner, Straughan-Brown.

County: Stone, Brindley, Cameron, Baldwin (Rawlinson 63), Jones (Chicksen 75), Austin, Bostock (O’Brien 63), Palmer, Crowley (Nemane 63), McGoldrick (Scott 63), Langstaff. Subs: Slocombe, Adebayo-Rowling.

Referee: Ben Atkinson

16:57 BST

Full time

Boos ring out.

A seriously humbling afternoon for Rovers.

16:56 BST

GOAL Rovers

Sotona fires home a late consolation effort from inside the box.

The goal music probably wasn’t the best idea.

16:47 BST

Save

Good save low down from Stone to keep out Faal’s shot.

16:42 BST

Goal ruled out

Chicksen has the ball in the net but it’s ruled out for offside.

16:38 BST

Great chance

Ironside gets in behind but with only Stone to beat his shot is weak and straight at the goalkeeper.

16:36 BST

Shot on target

Sotona cuts inside and registers Rovers’ first shot on target - 77 minutes on the clock.

16:28 BSTUpdated 16:29 BST

Footballing lesson

Langstaff hits the side-netting with a superb attempt on the volley.

They’re giving Rovers a footballing lesson.

16:27 BST

Worrying

The really worrying thing is that Notts County look on another level to Rovers. They were playing in the National League last season, remember.

16:21 BST

Let off

Langstaff has the goal at his mercy but fails to convert McGoldrick’s driven cross.

Damage limitation for Rovers.

