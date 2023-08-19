Recap as Doncaster Rovers given footballing lesson by Notts County
Grant McCann’s side earned their first point of the campaign on Tuesday courtesy of a 2-2 draw with Mansfield Town.
Newly-promoted County have started their League Two season with a heavy defeat at Sutton United, victory at home to Grimsby Town and goalless draw at Morecambe.
Former Rovers midfielder John Bostock is likely to start for the Magpies.
Keep refreshing your page for the latest updates.
LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Notts County
Match details
Latest: Doncaster Rovers 1 Notts County 3
Goals: Langstaff (28, 46,) Jones (54), Sotona (96)
Rovers: Lawlor, Nixon, Olowu, Wood, Senior, Bailey, Rowe, Westbrooke (Broadbent 46), Roberts (Faal 46), Molyneux (Sotona 46), Ironside. Subs: Jones, Maxwell, Faulkner, Straughan-Brown.
County: Stone, Brindley, Cameron, Baldwin (Rawlinson 63), Jones (Chicksen 75), Austin, Bostock (O’Brien 63), Palmer, Crowley (Nemane 63), McGoldrick (Scott 63), Langstaff. Subs: Slocombe, Adebayo-Rowling.
Referee: Ben Atkinson
Full time
Boos ring out.
A seriously humbling afternoon for Rovers.
GOAL Rovers
Sotona fires home a late consolation effort from inside the box.
The goal music probably wasn’t the best idea.
Save
Good save low down from Stone to keep out Faal’s shot.
Goal ruled out
Chicksen has the ball in the net but it’s ruled out for offside.
Great chance
Ironside gets in behind but with only Stone to beat his shot is weak and straight at the goalkeeper.
Shot on target
Sotona cuts inside and registers Rovers’ first shot on target - 77 minutes on the clock.
Footballing lesson
Langstaff hits the side-netting with a superb attempt on the volley.
They’re giving Rovers a footballing lesson.
Worrying
The really worrying thing is that Notts County look on another level to Rovers. They were playing in the National League last season, remember.
Let off
Langstaff has the goal at his mercy but fails to convert McGoldrick’s driven cross.
Damage limitation for Rovers.