Recap as Doncaster Rovers get first win under Danny Schofield against Gillingham

Danny Schofield will be hoping it’s a case of third time lucky when Doncaster Rovers take on Gillingham at the Eco-Power Stadium.

By Steve Jones
4 minutes ago

Rovers’ new head coach has yet to pick up his first win in charge after overseeing a draw and a defeat in his first two games.

Today he goes head-to-head against his old Millwall teammate Neil Harris in the Gillingham dugout, who is also in need of three points with his side languishing in 20th spot in League Two.

Harrison Biggins celebrates his goal.

Doncaster Rovers v Gillingham LIVE

Key Events

  • Danny Schofield looking for his first win in charge of Doncaster Rovers
  • Gillingham have one win in their last six matches and sit three points above the relegation zone
  • Tommy Rowe once again ruled out for Rovers. Captain Adam Clayton is also serving a one-match ban.
Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:54

FT 1-0

Fairly comfortable for Rovers all in all, who are back to winning ways and up to tenth in the table thanks to a second-half goal from Harrison Biggins.

First clean sheet in ten matches, too. Reaction to follow.

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:49

Five minutes added on

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:46

Gillingham corner

Getting a little nervy now with about four minutes left of normal time.

Ro-Shaun Williams heads out from a corner then hacks the delivery clear when a Gills shot is blocked.

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:42

Another Gillingham booking

Stuart O’Keefe is shown a yellow for bringing down Bobby Faulkner when the young defender was on the charge.

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:35

Subs galore

Jon Taylor and Max Woltman replace Luke Molyneux and Kyle Hurst.

Gillingham bring on Will Wright, Dom Jefferies and Olly Lee in place of Cheye Alexander, Ryan Law and Alex MacDonald.

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:29

Doncaster sub

Bobby Faulkner replaces Adam Long, who can’t continue and hobbles off.

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:26

Good take from Mitchell

He claims Robbie McKenzie’s effort from outside the box with ease.

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:23

Gillingham sub

Mikael Manderon replaces Scott Kashket.

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:22

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:22

Another goal for Harrison Biggins

He’s looked far more dangerous in these last few games playing further forward and once again has scored with a header. Another good performance from him so far today to go with his goal.

