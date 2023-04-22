Recap as Doncaster Rovers’ dreadful run continues with defeat to Newport County
Doncaster Rovers risk falling further down the League Two table should they fail to snap their bad run of form against Newport County.
Rovers have lost nine of their last 13 games with just one win during that period and another defeat this afternoon could see them slip to eighteenth.
The injury crisis which has engulfed the team in recent weeks shows no sign of easing with Ben Nelson and Kieran Agard both a doubt to face Newport, meaning Danny Schofield’s threadbare squad could be stretched further.
Doncaster v Newport LIVE
Doncaster 1-3 Newport
Doncaster: Jonathan Mitchell, James Brown, Ro-Shaun Williams, Adam Long, Bobby Faulkner, Luke Molyneux, Aidan Barlow (Rowe, 80), Kyle Hurst (Westbrooke, 80), Liam Ravenhill (Biggins, 60), Ben Close, Todd Miller (Goodman, 87)
Subs: Ben Bottomley, Tommy Rowe, Harrison Biggins, Charlie Seaman, Zain Westbrooke, Jack Degruchy, Jack Goodman
Goalscorer: Hurst, 12; Farquharson, 63; Wildig, 71; Cameron Norman, 78
James Coppinger talking to supporters
Not sure on the content of the conversation but a few other fans were making their voices heard to Doncaster’s head of football operations.
FT 3-1 Newport
A disastrous collapse it must be said. Newport looked like a poor team until they scored what was a soft equaliser. Doncaster capitulated after that.
More chants for Schofield to go at the final whistle. A really toxic atmosphere around the place at present.
Great play from Molyneux
A lovely run from the winger results in him delivering a teasing cross to the far post, which is headed wide for a corner.
Adam Long should do better from the resultant delivery.
Five minutes added on
Biggins booked
Looked like one out of frustration.
Change for both teams
Jack Goodman replaces James Brown and Aaron Wildig is off for Sam Bowen.
‘Danny Schofield, your football is s***’
Is one of the chants reverberating around the ground, although many fans have already voted with their feet. Lots of other chants and calls for DS to leave coming from the terraces.
Rowe’s cross is turned wide
Todd Miller was lurking but Mickey Demetriou clears from inside the six-yard box.
Double change
Zain Westbrooke and Tommy Rowe replace Aidan Barlow and Kyle Hurst.