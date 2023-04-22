Recap as Doncaster Rovers’ dreadful run continues with defeat to Newport County

News you can trust since 1925
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 11:24 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 18:05 BST

Rovers have lost nine of their last 13 games with just one win during that period and another defeat this afternoon could see them slip to eighteenth.

The injury crisis which has engulfed the team in recent weeks shows no sign of easing with Ben Nelson and Kieran Agard both a doubt to face Newport, meaning Danny Schofield’s threadbare squad could be stretched further.

Doncaster's Kyle Hurst celebrates his goal.
Doncaster's Kyle Hurst celebrates his goal.

Doncaster v Newport LIVE

14:05 BSTUpdated 16:45 BST

Doncaster 1-3 Newport

Doncaster: Jonathan Mitchell, James Brown, Ro-Shaun Williams, Adam Long, Bobby Faulkner, Luke Molyneux, Aidan Barlow (Rowe, 80), Kyle Hurst (Westbrooke, 80), Liam Ravenhill (Biggins, 60), Ben Close, Todd Miller (Goodman, 87)

Subs: Ben Bottomley, Tommy Rowe, Harrison Biggins, Charlie Seaman, Zain Westbrooke, Jack Degruchy, Jack Goodman

Goalscorer: Hurst, 12; Farquharson, 63; Wildig, 71; Cameron Norman, 78

16:57 BST

James Coppinger talking to supporters

Not sure on the content of the conversation but a few other fans were making their voices heard to Doncaster’s head of football operations.

16:56 BST

FT 3-1 Newport

A disastrous collapse it must be said. Newport looked like a poor team until they scored what was a soft equaliser. Doncaster capitulated after that.

More chants for Schofield to go at the final whistle. A really toxic atmosphere around the place at present.

16:54 BST

Great play from Molyneux

A lovely run from the winger results in him delivering a teasing cross to the far post, which is headed wide for a corner.

Adam Long should do better from the resultant delivery.

16:49 BST

Five minutes added on

16:47 BST

Biggins booked

Looked like one out of frustration.

16:45 BST

Change for both teams

Jack Goodman replaces James Brown and Aaron Wildig is off for Sam Bowen.

16:43 BST

‘Danny Schofield, your football is s***’

Is one of the chants reverberating around the ground, although many fans have already voted with their feet. Lots of other chants and calls for DS to leave coming from the terraces.

16:42 BST

Rowe’s cross is turned wide

Todd Miller was lurking but Mickey Demetriou clears from inside the six-yard box.

16:38 BST

Double change

Zain Westbrooke and Tommy Rowe replace Aidan Barlow and Kyle Hurst.

