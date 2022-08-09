Rovers have picked up four points from their opening two games and take on a side they are unbeaten against in their last eight meetings stretching back to 2004.
Lincoln, who are now managed by Republic of Ireland defender Mark Kennedy, remain on the hunt for their first win of the 22/23 campaign having drawn their first two matches in League One.
Doncaster left it late to seal their first three points since returning to League Two on Saturday.
Two goals in injury time, courtesy of George Miller and Kieran Agard, cancelled out Sutton United’s first-half lead and sent the home crowd into raptures.
Boss Gary McSheffrey plans to make several changes for tonight’s game at the Eco-Power Stadium.
Playmaker Lee Tomlin is likely to return to action following his one-match suspension.
Doncaster Rovers vs Lincoln City LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 09 August, 2022, 21:41
A few boos but largely muted from the home fans at the final whistle. Reaction to come.
Five minutes added on
Rovers sub
Jack Goodman replaces Kieran Agard.
Hurst sees his shot saved
Rovers break and Hurst runs into space between the lines, but his effort from outside the area is comfortably held.
Lincoln almost make it four
A cross into the box is fired wide from inside the area.
Charlie Seaman and Tavonga Kuleya are on for Lee Tomlin and Josh Andrews.
Pitch-invaders holding things up
A young fan runs from the Polypipe stand onto the pitch and heads to the halfway line to take a selfie with Lee Tomlin. Someone else then joins him and kick-off is delayed further.
The first two fans ae removed before a third makes his way onto the field following the restart.
‘We’ll do what we want’ sing a section of supporters in the Black Bank.
Game continuing now.
GOAL - 3-0 Lincoln
The Imps break and Anthony Scully finds Chris Maguire in space on the left-hand side of the box. Jonathan Mitchell does brilliantly to keep out his low strike with a diving save to his left, but it falls into the path of Scully, who fires home.
Attendance
4,006 with 1,032 away fans.
Good play from Maxwell
He takes a man on and finds Knoyle at the back post with a deep cross. Knoyle’s effort is blocked for a corner, which comes to nothing.
There’s a good tempo to this one now and it’s opening up. Plenty of time left for Doncaster to create something.
Rovers fans making some noise
They’re staying with their team despite more pressure from Lincoln.