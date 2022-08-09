Rovers have picked up four points from their opening two games and take on a side they are unbeaten against in their last eight meetings stretching back to 2004.

Lincoln, who are now managed by Republic of Ireland defender Mark Kennedy, remain on the hunt for their first win of the 22/23 campaign having drawn their first two matches in League One.

Doncaster left it late to seal their first three points since returning to League Two on Saturday.

Doncaster's George Miller celebrates his goal against Sutton United with Tommy Rowe.

Two goals in injury time, courtesy of George Miller and Kieran Agard, cancelled out Sutton United’s first-half lead and sent the home crowd into raptures.

Boss Gary McSheffrey plans to make several changes for tonight’s game at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Playmaker Lee Tomlin is likely to return to action following his one-match suspension.