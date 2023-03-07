Recap as Doncaster Rovers are well beaten by out-of-form Harrogate Town
Doncaster Rovers could cut the gap between themselves and the League Two play-off places to five points with a win over Harrogate Town.
Doncaster claimed a credible point against Stockport on Saturday to put back-to-back defeats behind them but need to get their play-off push back on track quickly with just 13 games to go.
Tonight’s opponents have not won in their last seven matches, but five of those have ended in a draw.
Doncaster Rovers v Harrogate Town LIVE
Aidan Barlow’s first action is to give the ball away, which allows Harrogate to break on the counter with Alex Pattison finishing from outside the area.
Luke Armstrong bundles the ball in after he initially headed a free-kick against the post.