News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Recap as Doncaster Rovers are well beaten by out-of-form Harrogate Town

Doncaster Rovers could cut the gap between themselves and the League Two play-off places to five points with a win over Harrogate Town.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
3 minutes ago

Doncaster claimed a credible point against Stockport on Saturday to put back-to-back defeats behind them but need to get their play-off push back on track quickly with just 13 games to go.

Tonight’s opponents have not won in their last seven matches, but five of those have ended in a draw.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Scroll down for team news and live updates.

Doncaster Rovers v Harrogate Town.
Doncaster Rovers v Harrogate Town.
Doncaster Rovers v Harrogate Town.

Doncaster Rovers v Harrogate Town LIVE

Show new updates

FT 2-0 Harrogate

‘I’m not coming on Saturday’ says one fan. Boos meet the final whistle. Dreadful.

Harrogate change

Levi Sutton replaced by George Thomson.

Four minutes added on

GOAL - 2-0 Harrogate

Aidan Barlow’s first action is to give the ball away, which allows Harrogate to break on the counter with Alex Pattison finishing from outside the area.

Double change for Doncaster

Luke Molyneux and Kyle Hurst make way for Todd Miller and Aidan Barlow.

GOAL - Harrogate take the lead

Luke Armstrong bundles the ball in after he initially headed a free-kick against the post.

Another Harrogate sub

Jack Muldoon makes way for Matty Daly.

Harrogate sub

Alex Pattison replaces Danny Grant.

Charlie Lakin replaces Olowu

Almost!

Molyenux takes the ball to the byline and cuts into the box, with his low pass finding George Miller, who shoots but his effort is blocked. Ball falls to Biggins but his effort is also blocked and Harrogate clear.

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Harrogate TownLeague TwoDoncaster