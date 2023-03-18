Recap as Doncaster are humbled against The Class of '92-owned Salford City
Doncaster Rovers can strengthen their hopes of making the League Two play-offs with a win at Salford City.
Doncaster are 12th in the table, six points outside the top seven with 11 games to go.
Their opponents occupy the final play-off spot ahead of kick-off, having played one game more than Danny Schofield’s side.
Salford are likely to field former Doncaster Rovers loanee Ethan Galbraith as well as Doncaster-born goalkeeper Alex Cairns in their starting XI.
Salford run out deserved winners. Doncaster second best in every department and that could be that for their play-off hopes.
Stevie Mallen makes way for Matty Lund while Shane McLoughlin replaces Ibou Touray.
Matt Smith is coming on for Callum Hendry.
Callum Morton is also coming on for Louie Barry.
Ben Close does well to hold off the challenge of a couple of Salford players and delivers a ball into the six-yard box which the striker turns wide.
We think, anyway.
Rovers lift the tempo and Ravenhill plays in Miller, who chips the ball over the keeper but it’s deflected for a corner.