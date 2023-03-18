News you can trust since 1925
Recap as Doncaster are humbled against The Class of '92-owned Salford City

Doncaster Rovers can strengthen their hopes of making the League Two play-offs with a win at Salford City.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 18th Mar 2023, 17:40 GMT

Doncaster are 12th in the table, six points outside the top seven with 11 games to go.

Their opponents occupy the final play-off spot ahead of kick-off, having played one game more than Danny Schofield’s side.

Salford are likely to field former Doncaster Rovers loanee Ethan Galbraith as well as Doncaster-born goalkeeper Alex Cairns in their starting XI.

Doncaster's George Miller celebrates his goal with Luke Molyneux.
Scroll down for live updates.

LIVE: Salford City v Doncaster Rovers

FT 3-1

Salford run out deserved winners. Doncaster second best in every department and that could be that for their play-off hopes.

Five minutes added on

Game has quietened down since those chances for Miller.

Salford switch

Ethan Galbraith makes way for Conor McAleny.

Attendance

3,148 with 1,026 away fans.

More Salford subs

Stevie Mallen makes way for Matty Lund while Shane McLoughlin replaces Ibou Touray.

Todd Miller replaces George Miller

The striker went down and can’t continue.

Salford sub

Matt Smith is coming on for Callum Hendry.

Callum Morton is also coming on for Louie Barry.

Chance for Lavery

Ben Close does well to hold off the challenge of a couple of Salford players and delivers a ball into the six-yard box which the striker turns wide.

Ben Nelson booked

We think, anyway.

Rovers lift the tempo and Ravenhill plays in Miller, who chips the ball over the keeper but it’s deflected for a corner.

Doncaster sub

Caolan Lavery is on for Kyle Hurst. Rovers have gone two up top again despite Schofield saying he didn’t think it was effective.

Lavery’s first action is to play George Miller through one-on-one but the striker hesitates, then tries to cut the ball back before it’s blocked.

DoncasterLeague Two