'Really key' - Doncaster Rovers coach gives thumbs-up to summer staff rejig

Doncaster Rovers assistant boss Cliff Byrne believes the new coaching structure will only aid the club in the coming season.

Rovers brought in Barry Richardson - a long-time ally of manager Grant McCann - this summer, with the experienced coach bolstering the staff set-up.

Byrne, Richardson and club legend James Coppinger will form vital sounding boards for McCann, along with goalkeeping coach Kyle Letheren. This summer's reshuffle also saw Lee Glover go "upstairs" with a new focus for him on recruitment and opposition analysis. Speaking to the Free Press, Byrne believes the shake-up will pay dividends as the club look to return to the third tier in style this term.

"Lee is going to start developing that (recruitment) department and also the opposition analysis," he said. "And as a result of that, because we want to always push the players, we felt we needed more support (with Barry coming in) which we thankfully got.

Cliff Byrne has praised the coaching rejig at Rovers this summer.

"When you speak to the players, not everyone gravitates towards the same coach. So if you've got 20-plus players and four coaches, you've got different personalities that can adapt to the personnel within the squad. And I think that is really key.

"It's a real benefit and hopefully we'll see it grow and grow as the season goes on."

Rovers are preparing for this Saturday's final pre-season friendly, at home to Blackpool, before the League One curtain-raiser against Exeter City seven days later.

It has gone relatively quiet on the transfer front of late, with McCann getting eight signings through the door in the early part of the summer. Other than Bobby Faulkner and Sam Straughan-Brown heading out on loan, no senior players have departed meaning Rovers are carrying a sizeable squad. Kyle Hurst has been made available for transfer but remains part of the first team picture for now.