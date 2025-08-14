'Really enjoyed it' - Doncaster Rovers stalwart takes centre stage thanks to Middlesbrough magic

Some football players lap up the limelight whilst others prefer to go about their business in a quieter fashion.

You can safely put Ian Lawlor into the latter category. The Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper has never been one to rant and rave off of the pitch but on Tuesday night the Dubliner was front and centre of Rovers' post-match celebrations after a superb Carabao Cup trouncing of second tier Middlesbrough - achieved despite manager Grant McCann changing his entire starting XI.

Lawlor's heroics kept Boro at bay whilst those in front of him notched four unanswered goals on a stellar night in the North-east.

As the Rovers coaching staff and players gathered in one corner of the Riverside to salute the travelling supporters following their victory, suddenly Lawlor found himself in the unusual position of being serenaded by those who'd made the trip up from South Yorkshire - captain Owen Bailey had gently pushed him towards the fans who proudly sang the stopper's name.

Ian Lawlor rightfully laps up the praise from Rovers' fans after the final whistle at Middlesbrough.

"It's not for me but for the fans it has to be done!," he said with a big smile etched across his face post-match. "It's about scenes like that so to send the fans home happy is great."

You'd certainly be hard-pressed to deny the 30-year-old his moment in the sun. After all, this was his first competitive outing for Rovers since December 2024 and his first clean sheet for 20 months.

After repelling all that Boro's expensively-assembled side threw his way, Lawlor deserved this moment but was far too modest to lap up any kind of praise.

"It's my job," was his almost Roy Keane-esque response. "It's what I'm there to do. I need to be ready to do my job. I know I've not played a lot but I need to be ready when called upon.

Lawlor kept the likes of Delano Burgzorg quiet all night in Tuesday's terrific EFL Cup win.

"But what I will say is I really enjoyed it tonight. It's what I live for and get out of bed for every morning: for opportunities like this. I think it shows what kind of people we have in the squad. Everyone's chomping at the bit to give the gaffer a headache.

"I don't want people to think I'm happy to not play. I'm as disappointed as anyone when I'm not picked on a Saturday. But I'm no bigger than anyone at the club. It's all about the team so if I'm not out there I'll be a supporter and push them on to do better. If not picked, then you push your mate on.

"It was a complete performance."

This certainly was the stand-out result from the competition's first round and only hammered home the strength in depth that McCann has at his disposal as Rovers set up a trip to Accrington Stanley next time out.

Lawlor believes that the group formed by McCann is unique - and not just because of their footballing prowess, but because of the blend of characters in it too.

"There's no cliques, everyone wants everyone to do well," he reflected. "It's genuinely special what he's created. Never mind the footballing ability, it's the people we've got here. I've been in a lot of groups and this is special."