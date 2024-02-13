Grant McCann’s side led through Curtis Tilt’s own goal before Richard Wood did the same to level matters up. Hakeeb Adelakun put the visitors back in front before Luke Garbutt’s free-kick ensured spoils were shared.
Here’s how we rated the players in tonight’s clash:
1. Thimothee Lo-Lutala - 7
Made some important claims and stops and just took the pressure out of the game at vital times. Stood no chance with Garbutt's free-kick. The Hull loanee is still to taste defeat in a Rovers shirt. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
2. Jamie Sterry - 6
A few loose passes but for the most part he was in the right place at the right time. Aerially he was spot on. Photo: HOWARD ROE
3. Richard Wood - 7
Turned the ball inadvertently into his own net for Salford's leveller but that was about all he did wrong. Rovers have looked so much more solid since his return. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com
4. Tom Anderson - 7
Felt like he was glued to Matt Smith all night. But it worked. A proper ding-dong with the division's second-highest scorer who barely had a sniff. Photo: HOWARD ROE