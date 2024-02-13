News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Rovers celebrate opening the scoring in the 2-2 draw at Salford. (Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD).Rovers celebrate opening the scoring in the 2-2 draw at Salford. (Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD).
Rovers celebrate opening the scoring in the 2-2 draw at Salford. (Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD).

'Real quality', 'Glued to Smith' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Salford City draw - gallery

Doncaster Rovers were held to an entertaining 2-2 draw away at Salford City tonight.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 13th Feb 2024, 21:50 GMT

Grant McCann’s side led through Curtis Tilt’s own goal before Richard Wood did the same to level matters up. Hakeeb Adelakun put the visitors back in front before Luke Garbutt’s free-kick ensured spoils were shared.

Here’s how we rated the players in tonight’s clash:

Made some important claims and stops and just took the pressure out of the game at vital times. Stood no chance with Garbutt's free-kick. The Hull loanee is still to taste defeat in a Rovers shirt.

1. Thimothee Lo-Lutala - 7

Made some important claims and stops and just took the pressure out of the game at vital times. Stood no chance with Garbutt's free-kick. The Hull loanee is still to taste defeat in a Rovers shirt. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
A few loose passes but for the most part he was in the right place at the right time. Aerially he was spot on.

2. Jamie Sterry - 6

A few loose passes but for the most part he was in the right place at the right time. Aerially he was spot on. Photo: HOWARD ROE

Photo Sales
Turned the ball inadvertently into his own net for Salford's leveller but that was about all he did wrong. Rovers have looked so much more solid since his return.

3. Richard Wood - 7

Turned the ball inadvertently into his own net for Salford's leveller but that was about all he did wrong. Rovers have looked so much more solid since his return. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

Photo Sales
Felt like he was glued to Matt Smith all night. But it worked. A proper ding-dong with the division's second-highest scorer who barely had a sniff.

4. Tom Anderson - 7

Felt like he was glued to Matt Smith all night. But it worked. A proper ding-dong with the division's second-highest scorer who barely had a sniff. Photo: HOWARD ROE

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Curtis TiltGrant McCannLuke Garbutt