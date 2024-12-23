'Real catalyst' - Doncaster Rovers coach lauds colleague as he brings up first year at club

Dave Rennie joined Rovers in late 2023.

Just over a year ago Dave Rennie was appointed Doncaster Rovers' head of medical and he was met with a treatment room practically bursting at the seams.

Rovers' winter of discontent in 2023/24 saw them post mostly miserable results on the pitch with the number of unavailable players stretching into double figures at times.

Rennie, and manager Grant McCann, knew the issue wouldn't be solved overnight but gradually the injuries started to subside thanks to the former Leicester City man's experience and approach to the issues.

A year on, the picture is far more rosy with only Richard Wood and Tom Nixon currently unavailable for selection.

Rennie's impact has been praised plenty by McCann, but his assistant Cliff Byrne has now also lauded the 56-year-old.

"He's been a real catalyst since coming into the football club," Byrne said of his colleague.

"The manager and the owners did exceptionally well to acquire someone of his experience and talent.

"What he has done is he's come in and supported the whole network of the club.

"In terms of down at the training ground it's an awareness of what you need to do, what we're capable of etc.

"Me as a member of staff I can say that I'm learning from him all the time.

"It helps us then shape training sessions and recovery days more easily, because it's all about keeping the players fit and available because you want them all out on the training ground as much as possible.

“Thankfully, we're now managing to do that more often than not."

Rovers head to Walsall on Boxing Day, before another trip three days later to Colchester United.