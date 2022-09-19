Here we look at how Doncaster Rovers are rated by the game makers and how they stack up against their league rivals.

Each team is given a rating for defence, midfield and attack as well as an overall rating. A domestic prestige rating is also given to each club.

Our images show an overall rating, followed by attacking, midfield and defensive ratings.

Crawley Town have a 3 out of 10 prestige rating in FIFA 2023.

2. Stockport County - 55 51 52 54 Prestige: 4/10 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

3. Grimsby Town - 59 59 57 59 Prestige: 2/10 Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

4. Sutton United - 60 60 61 60 Prestige: 1/10 Photo: Getty Photo Sales