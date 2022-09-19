News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Doncaster Rovers have been given a 7/10 prestige rating in FIFA 2023.

RATINGS: How the League Two table would look based on FIFA 2023's ratings and how Doncaster Rovers compares to Stevenage, Barrow, Salford City, GrimsbyTown and the rest of the league

FIFA 2023 comes out later this month and with it the latest ratings for all players and teams in League Two.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 19th September 2022, 12:01 pm

Here we look at how Doncaster Rovers are rated by the game makers and how they stack up against their league rivals.

Each team is given a rating for defence, midfield and attack as well as an overall rating. A domestic prestige rating is also given to each club.

Our images show an overall rating, followed by attacking, midfield and defensive ratings.

Let us know what you think of the ratings and their accuracy via our social media channels.

Remember, you can get all the latest Rovers news, here.

1. CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 23: James Balagizi of Crawley Town celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Crawley Town and Fulham at Broadfield Stadium on August 23, 2022 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Crawley Town have a 3 out of 10 prestige rating in FIFA 2023.

Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales

2. Stockport County - 55

51 52 54 Prestige: 4/10

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales

3. Grimsby Town - 59

59 57 59 Prestige: 2/10

Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales

4. Sutton United - 60

60 61 60 Prestige: 1/10

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
League Two
Next Page
Page 1 of 7