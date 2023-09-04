A public consultation on the proposals for private land in Bawtry will take place at The Crown Hotel in Bawtry on Friday, 29 September from 2pm until 6pm.

Developers say the facility, which will accommodate professional teams playing away games in the north of England, “will establish Doncaster as an international football destination".

The hub would be located on land north of Martin Grange Farm in Bawtry.

Both buildings would provide up to five-star accommodation, gyms, games rooms, kitchen and dining areas, changing rooms, staff offices and injury treatment rooms, with one of them also boasting an amphitheatre-style room for meetings and press conferences.

Around 50 jobs could be created at the site in roles such as maintenance, hospitality and management, according to a planning document submitted to Doncaster City Council.

There is also a promise to work with the council to create further local employment opportunities during the project’s construction.

Former football agent Willie McKay is behind the idea.

An outline of the proposed development.

He is described in one proposal document as a “long-standing local resident developer involved at a high level in global football with the funding necessary to deliver the quality objectives.”

The project’s design team includes the architecture firm behind Leicester City's training centre and Brighton’s Amex Stadium, KSS.

A number of professional clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, Burnley and LA Galaxy, have submitted letters in support of the proposals.

A flyer advertising the consultation reads: “The development represents a step change in the availability to travelling teams of specialist sports accommodation in the UK.

“It will be the first facility of its kind in the UK and will establish Doncaster as an international football destination.”

A timescale for the hub’s completion is not yet known but a planning application is expected to be submitted by December.

It is hoped construction work would begin as soon as planning approval is given.

In July Doncaster Council confirmed an environmental impact assessment would not be needed following a screening assessment.