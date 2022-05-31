Promising young defender pens new two-year contract with Doncaster Rovers

The 17-year-old, from Norton, is yet to make a first team appearance but is highly thought of by boss Gary McSheffrey and Rovers’ coaching staff.

No-nonsense defender Faulkner joined Rovers at U16 level and signed his first professional contract with the club last summer.

He spent time on loan at Frickley Athletic last season but his campaign was ended early by an ankle injury which denied him a loan move to National League North side Boston United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bobby Faulkner. Picture courtesy of Doncaster Rovers FC

Faulkner told Rovers’ media team: "I’m excited to keep on building.

"It’s great for me that a new deal has come around so quickly and I’m just looking to the future now.

"I’m a Rovers fan and playing for the club I watched when I was a kid is amazing. I know how proud my family and friends are and that means so much."

McSheffrey said: “He’s earned his new deal and he’s one of those players that has the raw materials and ability to be a good centre back.

"We’ve got to polish up all the other bits and he could be a really good one for us.