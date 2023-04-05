Alex Cairns and Callum Howe were inspired to create Kick On Academy after the friends discovered their shared ambition to move into coaching during a conversation about life after football.

Goalkeeper Alex is a graduate of Leeds United’s academy and is currently involved in a promotion push on loan at League Two side Salford City.

The Wheatley-born 30-year-old also holds the record for the most Football League appearances for his parent club, Fleetwood Town.

Callum, a defender, graduated from Scunthorpe United’s academy and now plays for National League side Solihull Moors.

His previous clubs include Lincoln City, Port Vale and Harrogate Town.

Kick On Academy will provide coaching to goalkeepers and outfield players aged seven to 16 in Doncaster using the experience and expertise Alex and Callum have picked up throughout their careers.

"We are still in the game and have lived it and experienced it all,” said Alex.

Professional footballers Callum Howe (left) and Alex Cairns have set up Kick On Academy in Doncaster.

“They can bounce off us.”

Callum, 28, added: “When we were younger we didn’t really have people in the game we knew.

"My parents didn’t really know much about it, they were helping me make decisions and were probably thinking ‘we could probably do with another opinion’.

"We just want to be that link, it’s nice to be able to give back.”

The pair will be assisted by Callum’s brother, Declan, a striker for National League North outfit Darlington, as well as goalkeeper Tom Jackson of Belper Town and Nathan Fawley.

“It’s also something for us to be passionate about and drive,” said Alex.

The first official Kick On Academy session was delivered at Astrea Academy Woodfields last week and attended by about 20 youngsters.

In time Alex and Callum hope to build a side capable of taking on academy teams. But beginners are also as welcome to attend training as those dreaming of becoming professional footballers.

"If we can get kids into academies then it would be brilliant for us to know we have helped people but at the same time we want to make it fun for kids,” said Callum.

"A lot of people who go into academies don’t end up enjoying their football as much as they should.”

Alex added: “Sometimes you just want to step back and enjoy your football. There’s nothing better than having a game of football with your mates, I still enjoy that now in the summer.”

Alex and Callum have been professional footballers since leaving school and plan to emulate the training they do themselves day in, day out with the next generation.

Plans are also in place to deliver several sessions per week at different locations across the city.

"I sat down with Salford’s goalkeeper coach who worked at Man United’s academy and he showed me sessions they do there,” said Alex.

"The sessions he’s done with me are a little bit more specialised but they are basically the sessions I am giving to the kids.

"It’s not just a case of getting them out the house for an hour, it’s a case of taking something on board from me and Cal that we have experienced ourselves.”