'Probably would have' - Bobby Faulkner situation clarified by Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann

Bobby Faulkner

Last weekend saw Doncaster Rovers trigger a recall clause in Will Flint's loan at Darlington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The versatile academy graduate had been performing well at the National League North, making over 40 appearances during a prosperous loan stint in the North-east.

Manager Grant McCann confirmed, after Saturday’s win over Carlisle, that the decision was made following a season-ending injury sustained by Joseph Olowu, with Flint set to provide cover. Given his versatility - he can play in central defence, at full-back or in midfield - McCann was more than happy to end the arrangement with the Quakers early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A portion of Rovers fans questioned over the weekend why out-and-out centre-back Bobby Faulkner was not recalled instead. Faulkner is also out on loan in the National League North, playing for Buxton. But given he played senior football earlier this campaign for League of Ireland side Dundalk, it means he'd be ineligible to play for his parent club as a player can only represent two sides in a single season.

Confirming that to the Free Press ahead of Tuesday's blockbuster home game with Walsall, McCann said: "You can only play for two clubs in one season so it was never an option for us to bring Bobby back. We probably would have brought him back, as well as Will, just to keep us covered but we obviously can't do that.

"He's playing well at Buxton and enjoying it so we're happy for him to continue to play. But as I said, Will can play numerous positions so he gives us a lot of options."

Faulkner, who has made 27 senior appearances for Rovers, is out of contract this summer.