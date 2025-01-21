'Pretty bitter' - FA Cup TV decision sees Doncaster Rovers miss out on £85,000 windfall

The FA Cup tie between Rovers and Crystal Palace is not being shown on linear TV. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The decision to screen Doncaster Rovers' FA Cup tie with Crystal Palace on the BBC iPlayer rather than a linear channel will see the club miss out on an extra £85,000.

It was announced last week that the fourth round clash at the Eco-Power Stadium will take place on Monday, February 10 (7.45pm). Despite many assuming that this would mean live coverage on one of the main channels of broadcast partners BBC or ITV, it was confirmed that the game would be screened on the iPlayer - a digital-only platform.

Speaking at the Meet the Owners event on Monday night, chief executive Gavin Baldwin was asked by a Rovers supporter whether the club had any input into the process and what the financial ramifications of it not being on terrestrial TV are.

"We had no input whatsoever," Baldwin said. "If we'd have been on TV on the weekend it would have given us £125,000. But the iPlayer on a Monday night is £40,000 so it's a massive difference.

"Equally it's a lot harder for fans to get here. We were hoping it was going to be a Saturday where we could launch a lot of things the Matchday Experience Group has been hoping to do. From our point of view, we are pretty bitter. Replays have gone and you would have thought they would look after us by giving us a Saturday afternoon game but that has not happened."

Baldwin added: "It's dictated by the TV companies. We have looked to make it accessible for supporters with the ticketing prices. Palace had no input either. All clubs got an increase in broadcast distribution monies and the price for that was not having any say over TV scheduling."