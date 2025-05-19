Premier League man reflects on Doncaster Rovers loan spell as he makes League One prediction

Patrick Kelly enjoyed a hugely successful campaign on loan at Doncaster Rovers last season.

The Northern Ireland midfielder arrived early on in 2024-25, on a season-long arrangement from West Ham United. Having only experienced a handful of EFL Trophy outings prior to the move, his time at Rovers represented a first taste of proper men's football.

And he certainly caught the eye, making 38 appearances across all competitions and scoring three goals as Rovers lifted the League Two title.

"I am buzzing to win the league," Kelly said this week, in a conversation with Northern Ireland publication News Letter. "When I first spoke to the gaffer (Grant McCann), he outlined how winning the league was the aim and that was a big incentive for me as I had offers from lower-end League One clubs.

"We managed to hit form at just the right time and got the job done. It felt incredible to see how much it meant to the supporters and I feel I was bedded into the club. I remember one of my first games was away to Everton in the Carabao Cup and we had 4 or 5,000 people there and they were loud.

"I think we had around 15,000 fans at home towards the end of the season and I think Rovers will do well in League One with that fanbase behind them."

As for what comes next, Kelly says he's looking forward to hopefully catching the eye of new Hammers' chief Graham Potter this summer.

"It is a case of waiting to see what happens," he added. "I tore my hamstring three weeks before the end of the season, so I'm currently rehabbing, and then I'm returning home for two weeks.

"The plan is to do pre-season at West Ham as I've yet to work under the new manager and then I'll evaluate my options. The younger lads who stayed have spoken really positively about the new manager, so I'm excited to work with him as I know he plays good football."