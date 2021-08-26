They got their first point on the board last weekend courtesy of a 0-0 draw with Portsmouth.

Defeats to AFC Wimbledon, Accrington Stanley and Sheffield Wednesday followed a problematic pre-season.

Rovers, who face rivals Rotherham United on Saturday, have scored just one goal in six league and cup games this term with injuries to key attacking players stunting the progress of Richie Wellens' new-look side.

So where are Rovers and their League One rivals predicted to finish after the opening four games of the season?

Here, we take a look at what the experts at FiveThirtyEight are saying ahead of another frantic season in the third tier of English football.

FiveThirtyEIght use a complex ratings system to simulate match outcomes and formulate a predicted table which is updated after every match.

1. 24th - Shrewsbury Town - RELEGATED Shrewsbury Town are predicted to finish 24th in League One on 47 points according to the data experts.

2. 23rd - Crewe Alexandra - RELEGATED Crewe Alexandra are predicted to finish 23rd in League One on 49 points according to the data experts.

3. 22nd - Cheltenham Town - RELEGATED Cheltenham Town are predicted to finish 22nd in League One on 50 points according to the data experts.

4. 21st - Doncaster Rovers - RELEGATED Doncaster Rovers are predicted to finish 21st in League One on 52 points according to the data experts.