Grant McCann could shuffle his pack for today's trip to Walsall.

Grant McCann's side are among the form side in the division but face a stern test against a Saddlers team that are in a purple patch themselves. Mat Sadler's side have won their last four on the spin and occupy the final play-off spot going into today's contest.

For McCann, he named an unchanged team against Wimbledon seven days ago but with the likes of Zain Westbrooke, Jack Senior and Jay McGrath all now ready to return it could be quite the head-scratcher as he aims to keep everyone happy when naming his 18-man squad.

In terms of a predicted side, we've opted for a minor shake-up and have made two changes to the XI which began against the Dons.

We'd bring Tom Nixon into the side at full-back, with James Maxwell dropping out. Maxwell has suffered with a bout of illness recently, even admitting he wasn't quite 100 per cent fit. Indeed, McCann took him off in the latter stages last week so we'd freshen the backline up and re-integrate Nixon.

The only other change we'd make is bringing Kyle Hurst into the side after some bright cameos recently. Harrison Biggins is the unfortunate man to drop out.