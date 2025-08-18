Predicted Doncaster Rovers team to face Huddersfield Town with just one player missing for derby

Doncaster Rovers make the short trip to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday for one of the games of the night in League One.

Both sides have made strong starts this season. Here, we look at how Rovers could line up in West Yorkshire.

Goalkeeper: First choice in the league, loanee Thimothee Lo-Tutala will don the gloves for the trip to West Yorkshire.

Defence: There's ample competition all over the park but arguably centre-back is one of the fiercest areas. On Saturday, against Wycombe, Jay McGrath and Connor O'Riordan got the nod.

"It's a really strong department so it doesn't matter who plays," manager Grant McCann said ahead of Tuesday's game. “They've all had a taste of playing with each other in pre-season so I'm delighted with that department. I think we've got different types in there and they'll all be needed this season."

For the trip to Town, we reckon Matty Pearson may well be brought back in with O'Riordan the one to potentially miss out owing to McGrath being a left-footer. At left-back, Jack Senior should keep a starting berth at Huddersfield, where he progressed through the academy. At right-back, Owen Bailey is likely to continue in the absence of Jamie Sterry.

Issuing an update on the vice-captain on Monday lunchtime, McCann said: "He's getting there. His face has gone down a lot more. He's still getting a little bit of pain inside his mouth which I'm sure he'll have for a while because of the severity of the operation but he's itching to get back."

Midfield: Charlie Crew caught the eye again at the weekend as he and George Broadbent ran the show in parts. They'll surely continue as part of the midfield trio. In terms of the other midfielder, we'll give Robbie Gotts the nod again although Harry Clifton is likely to run him close.

Attack: Luke Molyneux is a shoo-in on the right with Jordan Gibson posting a top showing against the Chairboys. That could well be enough to ensure he stays in the team at Glenn Middleton's expense. Up front, Billy Sharp scored on Saturday and generally made a nuisance of himself and so keeps his place in the team.

Our predicted XI vs Huddersfield: Lo-Tutala, Bailey, Pearson, McGrath, Senior, Crew, Broadbent, Gotts, Molyneux, Sharp, Gibson.