Predicted Doncaster Rovers team to face Gillingham with big midfield call to be made

Doncaster Rovers welcome table-topping Gillingham to DN4 on Saturday.

Both sides have started well, winning three of their first four league outings. Grant McCann's side are on a run of fine home form and as they look to continue that streak there are a number of selection dilemmas for the Northern Irishman.

Rovers will definitely be without four players tomorrow. Defensive trio Tom Nixon, Richard Wood (both ankle) and James Maxwell (foot) are all on the road to recovery, the latter two after surgery. Midfielder Patrick Kelly also misses out here with the loanee away on international duty with Northern Ireland's under-21s.

After a strong showing in the midweek EFL Trophy win over Huddersfield, where Rovers made nine changes, McCann has a poser in terms of whether he reverts back to the XI that started the last league game at Port Vale last Saturday.

It seems almost certain Ted Sharman-Lowe will return in goal and in defence we'd bring Tom Anderson and Brandon Fleming back in for this one, at the expense of Joseph Olowu and Jack Senior.

Up front it would be harsh to disrupt the trio of Luke Molyneux, Billy Sharp and Jordan Gibson after they made and scored all three goals in the impressive win at Vale Park.

The big question is which midfield trio Rovers will start with. Owen Bailey is a cert but it's a toss-up who plays alongside side him. We'll give the nod to Ben Close and Harry Clifton. Close made his long-awaited return against Huddersfield and posted a thoroughly encouraging performance during his 76 minutes on the pitch.

McCann, speaking ahead of tomorrow's game, said of Close: "He's firmly and fully back in the mix. He's had enough time off so we're not going to be picking and choosing games for him! He's certainly back in the mix."

Possible Rovers XI: Sharman-Lowe, Sterry, McGrath, Anderson, Fleming, Bailey, Close, Clifton, Molyneux, Sharp, Gibson.