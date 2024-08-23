Predicted Doncaster Rovers side to face Morecambe with three changes include defensive shake-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers welcome Morecambe to the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday.

Manager Grant McCann is hoping his side can quickly bounce back after the defeat to Newport last time out. They welcome a Shrimps side that has lost all three games so far this term, without scoring.

Derek Adams is back in the hotseat at the Lancashire club after a summer of change following an embargo.

"We've had Morecambe watched a couple of times and we know exactly what to expect," McCann said, ahead of tomorrow's clash in DN4.

Rovers could ring the changes for the visit of Morecambe.

"It can't be easy. I've been in that situation myself, at Hull when we had an embargo. I know what it's like when you can't sign players and there's a financial cap on things. It's obviously a tough job but Derek's gone in there and he's experienced. He's been there and done it with numerous clubs. He's brought in lots of players which he needed to because they lost a lot. They've gradually looked better in the games we've seen.

"They've got some good players, a good manager and we know it'll be tough but we're firmly focused on what we can do and see if we can take the three points."

As far as what team McCann will select, there'll be at least one change from Newport with skipper Richard Wood missing due to an ankle injury that he'd been carrying since early on in pre-season.

In his place, Joseph Olowu looks the most likely candidate to partner Tom Anderson at centre-half. At full-back, we'd give Tom Nixon the nod on the right, after Jamie Sterry endured a forgettable afternoon in Wales with two of County's goals coming down his flank.

On the left, with James Maxwell also sidelined, Jack Senior gets the nod again over loanee Brandon Fleming.

In midfield we'd bring Patrick Kelly in at the expense of George Broadbent, but keep Owen Bailey and Harry Clifton in the engine room.

We'd also keep faith with the front three of Jordan Gibson, Luke Molyneux and Joe Ironside.

Predicted Rovers XI: Sharman-Lowe, Nixon, Anderson, Olowu, Senior, Kelly, Bailey, Clifton, Molyneux, Ironside, Gibson