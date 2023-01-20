Doncaster welcome Tranmere to the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday, just 26 days after their 3-0 Boxing Day defeat at Prenton Park which ended a 10-game winless run for the Birkenhead outfit.

But there will be no festive hangover, Schofield insisted.

He said: “I always use the mental advantage from the more positive performances, so the one against Carlisle and the win, the one against Rochdale and the win, and the performance against Leyton Orient.

Trannmere Rovers beat Doncaster Rovers 3-0 last month.

"We lost but there were tonnes of positives. I never, ever dwell on a defeat as being a negative.

"It’s always like ‘what went wrong? This went wrong. What can we improve? This. Have we improved in training? Yes.’ Then we prepare for the game.

"There’s been no talk about the loss against Tranmere. It’s just what we can do better and how we can do it better, and hopefully we can implement that on Saturday.”

Schofield knows what to expect from the visitors, who have won one, drawn two and lost one in their four games between the two fixtures.

He added: “I’m excited for the game.

“I felt we reflected on the last one really well. We knew where we came unstuck and what we needed to improve on and we’ve implemented that over the last few training sessions, with and without the ball, to certainly be more competitive and put us in a better chance of winning the football game.”

