Positive news on Doncaster Rovers winger Jon Taylor as he comes through Lincoln City friendly

The 29-year-old played 45 minutes against the Imps in a specially arranged game which saw the majority of the Rovers squad receive game time.

Winger Taylor has been out of action since March after suffering ankle damage which ultimately required surgery. His return was delayed by the after effects of a cyst in late August.

Rovers coaching staff were satisfied with his fitness against Lincoln, though he will be monitored ahead of Saturday’s game with Wycombe Wanderers at the Keepmoat.

Cameron John will not be ready to face the Chairboys having suffered a setback in his recovery from a back injury.

The centre half was expected to be fit having come through training last week but has not been cleared. John suffered a fracture in his back and has not featured since the defeat at Rotherham United in late August.

Dan Gardner also sat out the friendly against Lincoln due to a minor injury.

Rovers triumphed 2-0 in the game, which saw the majority of the squad handed 45 minutes.

Boss Richie Wellens had arranged the game specifically to aid Taylor’s return to fitness but was also keen to hand game time to those whose minutes on the pitch have been limited this season.

Rovers are set to welcome back Ethan Galbraith, Tiago Cukur and Pontus Dahlberg following international duty.

Galbraith captained Northern Ireland U21 in a 3-0 defeat to Spain while Cukur played the full 90 minutes of Turkey U21’s win over Kazakhstan.

