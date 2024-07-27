Positive Doncaster Rovers injury update with extra game mooted by Grant McCann

Tom Anderson is set to return to training on Monday.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann is hopeful of welcoming four players back into the fold next week.

New signing Harry Clifton has been unable to make his debut after sustaining a calf injury whilst the trio of Ben Close (knee), Tom Anderson (back) and Zain Westbrooke (thigh) have also been laid low.

None featured in Saturday's 5-3 defeat at home to Middlesbrough, Rovers' penultimate friendly outing before the big League Two kick-off against Accrington on August 10.

Speaking post-match, McCann says the quartet are all on the way back and that he'll try to get them some game time in next Saturday's trip to Rotherham United. However, he says the club could well pencil in a behind-closed-doors match to give them an extra opportunity.

"Ben Close, Harry Clifton and Zain Westbrooke were all out on the pitches yesterday," McCann said, after watching his side play out a useful encounter against Championship opposition.

"Tom Anderson will train Monday. Whether Zain and Ben will get some minutes next week I'm not too sure. Harry's probably a bit ahead of them too. We'll probably look to try and get him and Tom some minutes next week but we may also have to arrange a game leading into that week to just pick up some extra minutes for some players."