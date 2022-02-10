Portsmouth v Doncaster Rovers: Is there a stream? How could Rovers line up? Who is the referee?

Dan Gardner in action against Ipswich. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Rovers were unable to back up their excellent win at Sunderland as they lost in disappointing fashion to Ipswich Town and remain eight points from safety.

Pompey, who sit 11th in the League One table, beat Burton Albion 2-1 in midweek to end a six-game run without a win. Michael Jacobs, who Rovers tried to sign in January, was on target for Danny Cowley’s side.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is Portsmouth v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers take on Portsmouth this coming Saturday (February 10) at Fratton Park. Kick-off is 3pm.

What are the odds for Portsmouth v Doncaster Rovers?

Odds courtesy of Sky Bet

Portsmouth win 2/5

Draw 10/3

Doncaster Rovers win 13/2

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Who is the referee for Portsmouth v Doncaster Rovers?

Tom Reeves has been appointed as referee for Saturday’s game.

The Birmingham-based official stepped up to the EFL from the National League this season.

What TV channel is Portsmouth v Doncaster Rovers?

The clash between Doncaster Rovers and Portsmouth will not be shown on any television channel.

Can I stream Portsmouth v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers’ clash with Portsmouth will not be available to stream in the United Kingdom.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Rovers fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Portsmouth v Doncaster Rovers?

The Doncaster Free Press will have full coverage on our website including live text commentary.

BBC Radio Sheffield will have updates on the following frequencies: 88.6FM, 94.7FM, 104.1FM, plus Freeview: 734.

Are there any tickets available for Portsmouth v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers fans can purchase tickets for the League One clash with Portsmouth on the club’s website.

Is there any team news ahead of Portsmouth v Doncaster Rovers?

Ethan Galbraith (calf) and Tommy Rowe (ankle) are doubtful, while Ro-Shaun Williams is lacking match fitness and may drop out.

Gary McSheffrey could opt to freshen up his frontline after a tired performance against Ipswich. He is due to speak to the media at 1.30pm today.

Tom Anderson, Ben Close, Jon Taylor, John Bostock, Cameron John and Fejiri Okenabirhie remain sidelined.