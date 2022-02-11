Portsmouth 4 Doncaster Rovers 0 RECAP: Rovers slump to defeat following second half collapse
Doncaster Rovers go in search of a third away win on the spin at Portsmouth today.
Gary McSheffrey’s men must take confidence from their fine victories at promotion-chasing MK Dons and Sunderland as they look to bounce back from Tuesday night’s jaded display in the home defeat to Ipswich Town.
But they will face a Pompey side buoyed by victory at home to Burton Albion in midweek which ended their six-game win-less run in League One.
These sides drew 0-0 in the reverse fixture in August.
Saturday, 12 February, 2022
Full time: Pompey 4 Rovers 0
Goals: Hackett 56, Hirst 63, O’Brien 81, Raggett 90+5
Portsmouth: Bazunu, Carter, Raggett, Robertson, Harness, Thompson (Ogilvie 83), Jacobs (O’Brien 80), Hackett, Curtis, Walker (Tunnicliffe 67), Hirst. Subs: Webber, Hume, Romeo, Jewitt-White.
Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Younger, Olowu, Jackson (Agard 70), Smith, Rowe, Gardner, Martin (Barlow 78), Dodoo (Odubeko 60), Griffiths, Subs: Jones, Williams, Clayton, Horton.
Referee: Tom Reeves
FULL TIME
A real game of two halves that one.
Rovers caused Portsmouth some problems in the first period but they barely got out of their half in the second.
They started the second half slowly and failed to muster any sort of response after going behind.
Pompey have won it 4-0 and they’ve hardly had to get out of second gear either. Hugely disappointing.
90+5: GOAL POMPEY
It’s four.
Raggett heads home Hackett’s free-kick.
90: INJURY TIME
Five minutes to be added on.
Mitchell with a fingertip save to keep out Curtis’s freekick from range.
81: GOAL POMPEY
Game over.
Curtis’s drilled cross is converted at the back stick by O’Brien.
78: ROVERS SUBSTITUTION
Barlow on for Martin.
Rovers have looked disjointed following the two earlier changes.
70: ROVERS SUBSTITUTION
Agard on for Jackson.
Rowe moves to left back.
63: GOAL POMPEY
Really poor header from Jackson allows Hirst to race clear and clip it past Mitchell.
62: DISAPPOINTING
Pompey have had more of the play since the re-start but the goal came somewhat out of the blue. Rovers will be disappointed at the space Harness was given to cross.