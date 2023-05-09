Popular Doncaster Rovers defender delivers damning verdict on 22/23 season

Rovers fell to their 23rd loss of the season as they were beaten 2-1, which confirmed their final position of 18th in League Two.

The club’s hierarchy had spoken of their hopes for a promotion push during the 22/23 campaign. Ultimately, however, some strong early season form saved them from a relegation battle.

Maxwell, who made his first appearance since February due to injury at the Poundland Bescot Stadium, said: “It’s hard to put a positive spin on it, especially the last couple of months.

Doncaster Rovers defender James Maxwell.

"It’s clear to see it’s been below par.

"We’ve had mitigating circumstances with injuries but I think that needs to be a big part of our summer, especially with the lads that are here next year, to go and put on some size.

"Sometimes it’s not even about size. Sometimes it's about personality and showing that commitment and intensity, which is something we can do better at.

"That’s something the manager has talked about and also probably the players we bring in need to be more physical.

"That’s been plainly obvious for the last few months.”

A string of injuries to would-be starters coincided with Doncaster’s slide down the table as their lack of strength in depth was exposed.

The club plans to invest heavily in the playing squad over the summer in the hope of turning their fortunes around on the pitch.

"It’s a huge summer,” said left-back Maxwell.

"Nobody has done enough to say that they are going to be starting next year, places are definitely up for grabs.

"We need to bring in competition for places, we need to bring in better players than what we have got. Ultimately I think that’s what it boils down to.

"A lot of the time we as players feel the gameplan and what we have been set up to do is right. We all believe in it, one-hundred per cent.

"The two goals today, individual moments cost us and it’s been like that all season.”

Maxwell added: “We need to add more quality, we need to add more depth.