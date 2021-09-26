Plymouth Argyle boss delivers verdict on his side's win over Doncaster Rovers

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Lowe gave bottom of the league Rovers credit for their performance and for ‘getting in the faces’ of his team.

He also said the turning point in the game was James Wilson’s last ditch clearance to prevent Jordy Hiwula making it 2-0 to Doncaster.

"I didn't think we played particularly well, to be honest,” said Lowe. “Fair play to Doncaster they came and played, and got in our faces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We looked a little bit laboured especially in the first half, but in saying that we still had some good chances to score goals. I thought their 'keeper was terrific.

"Then we get a penalty and we are on the ascendancy and we made the changes to put Jordon Garrick and Kieran (Agard) on.

"I think it was a performance of resilience and character, to not let their heads go down and think 'This isn't working today, we are not going to get the points'.

"They kept going and I think the turning point was when James Wilson clears it off the line. Schuey [Argyle assistant manager Steven Schumacher] says to me at that moment 'We will go and win' and we did. Schuey should be doing the lottery tonight!

"In terms of us, we know what we are trying to do and what we are trying to build. It's not always going to be the way we want it, and it wasn't today, but we found a way to win."

Lowe added: "I though the penalty box entries were very good, it was just that last little bit - strikers making one run to do that and it falls somewhere else.

"But I must give Doncaster a bit of credit. They have come here, they have found a way of scoring - caught us cold on the counter - and then, obviously, have had a great chance again but Willo has cleared it off the line.