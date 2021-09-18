Tommy Rowe battles with Morecambe's Shane McLoughlin. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Player ratings from Doncaster Rovers' much-needed win over Morecambe

Phew! Doncaster Rovers’ season is up and running after a hard-earned 1-0 win over Morecambe.

By Paul Goodwin
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 5:52 pm

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.

1. Pontus Dahlberg 7

Big saves to deny McDonald one-on-one and Stockton at the death. Looked fortunate not to concede a penalty after appearing to bring down Leigh. His kicking needs some work.

2. Kyle Knoyle 6

Defended competently and got forward when he could.

3. Ro-Shaun Williams 6

Quietly went about his business. Looks to be growing in confidence.

4. Tom Anderson 6

Made a rusty start but grew in stature. His presence at the back should help bring on Williams.

