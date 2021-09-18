Player ratings from Doncaster Rovers' much-needed win over Morecambe

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.
1. Pontus Dahlberg 7
Big saves to deny McDonald one-on-one and Stockton at the death. Looked fortunate not to concede a penalty after appearing to bring down Leigh. His kicking needs some work.
2. Kyle Knoyle 6
Defended competently and got forward when he could.
3. Ro-Shaun Williams 6
Quietly went about his business. Looks to be growing in confidence.
4. Tom Anderson 6
Made a rusty start but grew in stature. His presence at the back should help bring on Williams.
