Mo Faal scored his first Rovers goal in the defeat at Wrexham. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTDMo Faal scored his first Rovers goal in the defeat at Wrexham. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
Player ratings from Doncaster Rovers' late defeat at Wrexham

Doncaster Rovers slipped to their fifth defeat in seven league games at Wrexham.
Paul Goodwin
By Paul Goodwin
Published 9th Sep 2023, 17:50 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 17:53 BST

Mo Faal cancelled out Luke Young’s deflected effort but Elliot Lee fired home a late winner for the hosts.

Here’s how we rated Rovers’ players...

Made a string of important saves to keep his team in the game.

1. Ian Lawlor 7

Made a string of important saves to keep his team in the game. Photo: HOWARD ROE

Another steady display at right back and then centre back.

2. Owen Bailey 6

Another steady display at right back and then centre back. Photo: HOWARD ROE

Had some difficult moments at times but showed plenty of determination.

3. Tom Anderson 6

Had some difficult moments at times but showed plenty of determination. Photo: HOWARD ROE

Hooked on the hour mark after an indecisive display.

4. Joseph Olowu 5

Hooked on the hour mark after an indecisive display. Photo: HOWARD ROE

