Doncaster Rovers slipped to their fifth defeat in seven league games at Wrexham.
Mo Faal cancelled out Luke Young’s deflected effort but Elliot Lee fired home a late winner for the hosts.
Here’s how we rated Rovers’ players...
1. Ian Lawlor 7
Made a string of important saves to keep his team in the game. Photo: HOWARD ROE
2. Owen Bailey 6
Another steady display at right back and then centre back. Photo: HOWARD ROE
3. Tom Anderson 6
Had some difficult moments at times but showed plenty of determination. Photo: HOWARD ROE
4. Joseph Olowu 5
Hooked on the hour mark after an indecisive display. Photo: HOWARD ROE