Player ratings from Doncaster Rovers' humiliating 6-0 defeat to Ipswich Town

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.
1. Pontus Dahlberg 4
Let down by his defence but did look shaky at times as well, not able to get near a couple of brilliant strikes from Bonne and Evans. Perhaps should’ve done better with Evans’ second.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Kyle Knoyle 4
Lacked composure in the final third when looking to get Rovers into the right areas, beaten far too easily down his right-hand side which is where the hosts found too much space in the second half.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
3. Ro-Shaun Williams 3
Caused issues by Bonne for most of the first half, switched to his more favoured right of the central three in defence after the break but did not change his ways and gave Ipswich far too much time and space to get in behind.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
4. Tom Anderson 4
Could’ve anticipated the ball across from Close for the opener quicker, left Evans unmarked for the third and didn’t make enough of an attempt to close down Bonne, along with sub Olowu, for the fourth.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd