Player ratings from Doncaster Rovers' humbling defeat to Notts County

Doncaster Rovers were miles off it as they suffered a humbling defeat to Notts County.
Paul Goodwin
By Paul Goodwin
Published 19th Aug 2023, 18:57 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 19:18 BST

Here’s how we rated the Rovers players in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat...

Luke Molyneux and John Bostock chase after the loose ball. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD






Could only half-parry a cross to straight to Jones for the third goal - at which point he'd probably lost confidence in his defenders to deal with balls into the box.

Ian Lawlor 5




Had a tough afternoon up against Jodi Jones and was culpable for the second goal along with Olowu.

Tom Nixon 5




Nervy display. Probably could have done more to prevent crosses for the first two goals reaching Langstaff.

Joseph Olowu 4




