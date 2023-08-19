Doncaster Rovers were miles off it as they suffered a humbling defeat to Notts County.
Here’s how we rated the Rovers players in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat...
1. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, Sky Bet League Two, Doncaster Rovers v Notts County, Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster, UK, 19/08/23, K.O 3pm Howard Roe>>>>>>07973739229 Doncaster Rovers' Luke Molyneux and Notts County's John Bostock chase after the loose ball
Luke Molyneux and John Bostock chase after the loose ball. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
2. Ian Lawlor 5
Could only half-parry a cross to straight to Jones for the third goal - at which point he'd probably lost confidence in his defenders to deal with balls into the box. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. Tom Nixon 5
Had a tough afternoon up against Jodi Jones and was culpable for the second goal along with Olowu. Photo: HOWARD ROE
4. Joseph Olowu 4
Nervy display. Probably could have done more to prevent crosses for the first two goals reaching Langstaff. Photo: HOWARD ROE