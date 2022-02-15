LNER Stadium. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Player ratings from Doncaster Rovers' hard earned win at Lincoln City

Doncaster Rovers moved off the bottom of League One with a smash and grab 1-0 win at Lincoln City.

By Paul Goodwin
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 10:33 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 10:40 pm

The Imps had the majority of the possession and chances but Dan Gardner’s late penalty earned Rovers their third win from four on the road.

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.

1. Jonathan Mitchell 7

Made a couple of good and ultimately important first half saves.

Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales

2. Kyle Knoyle 6

A cautious display in the right wing back position, didn't take any risks.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

Photo Sales

3. Ollie Younger 7

Adapted well to the back three and made a couple of vital interventions.

Photo: HOWARD ROE

Photo Sales

4. Ro-Shaun Williams 6

Slotted in between Younger and Olowu and mopped things up throughout the game.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

Photo Sales
Player ratingsLincoln CityLeague OneTwitter
Next Page
Page 1 of 4