Player ratings from Doncaster Rovers' hard earned win at Lincoln City

The Imps had the majority of the possession and chances but Dan Gardner’s late penalty earned Rovers their third win from four on the road.
1. Jonathan Mitchell 7
Made a couple of good and ultimately important first half saves.
2. Kyle Knoyle 6
A cautious display in the right wing back position, didn't take any risks.
3. Ollie Younger 7
Adapted well to the back three and made a couple of vital interventions.
4. Ro-Shaun Williams 6
Slotted in between Younger and Olowu and mopped things up throughout the game.
