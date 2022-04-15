Player ratings from Doncaster Rovers' gut-wrenching defeat to Bolton Wanderers

And his match-winning moment arrived in gut-wrenching fashion, just seconds after Mipo Odubeko had equalised for Rovers.

Amadou Bakayoko had given the visitors the lead shortly after the restart.

But Wanderers were made to work hard for their 2-1 win as Rovers had almost twice as many attempts on goal.

Here is how we rated Rovers' individual performances.

1. Jonathan Mitchell 6 No fault attached for the goals and his handling was pretty good but some of his distribution left a lot to be desired. Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD

2. Kyle Knoyle 7 Defended enthusiastically and also got forward pretty well, delivering some decent balls into the box. One of his best performances for a while. Photo: AHPIX Ltd

3. Ro-Shaun Williams 6 Had an otherwise good game but blotted his copybook by getting caught in the build-up to the first goal, allowing Bodvarsson to break clear and cross for Bakayoko. Photo: AHPIX Ltd

4. Joseph Olowu 6 Typically wholehearted display. Made a massive block in the first half when he threw himself in front of goalbound effort. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD