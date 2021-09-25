Home Park. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Player ratings from Doncaster Rovers' defeat to Plymouth Argyle

Doncaster Rovers ended up paying the penalty at Plymouth Argyle as they slipped to a last gasp defeat.

By Paul Goodwin
Saturday, 25th September 2021, 6:19 pm
Updated Saturday, 25th September 2021, 6:40 pm

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances in the 2-1 reverse at Home Park. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.

1. Pontus Dahlberg 6

Performed admirably by making vital saves to deny Jephcott, Grant and Broom but blotted his copybook by dropping a routine cross which led to him conceding the decisive penalty.

Photo: Getty Images

2. Kyle Knoyle 5

Decent going forward but his reckless challenge on Broom let Plymouth back into the game.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

3. Ro-Shaun Williams 7

Quietly went about his business again. Him and Anderson are starting to forge a decent understanding.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

4. Tom Anderson 7

More of the no-nonsense style we've come to expect from the skipper. Signs he is getting back to his best.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

