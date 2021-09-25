Player ratings from Doncaster Rovers' defeat to Plymouth Argyle

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances in the 2-1 reverse at Home Park. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.
1. Pontus Dahlberg 6
Performed admirably by making vital saves to deny Jephcott, Grant and Broom but blotted his copybook by dropping a routine cross which led to him conceding the decisive penalty.
2. Kyle Knoyle 5
Decent going forward but his reckless challenge on Broom let Plymouth back into the game.
3. Ro-Shaun Williams 7
Quietly went about his business again. Him and Anderson are starting to forge a decent understanding.
4. Tom Anderson 7
More of the no-nonsense style we've come to expect from the skipper. Signs he is getting back to his best.
