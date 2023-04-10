News you can trust since 1925
Jonathan Mitchell punches away but moments later Grimsby equalised. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTDJonathan Mitchell punches away but moments later Grimsby equalised. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
Player ratings from Doncaster Rovers' defeat to Grimsby Town

Doncaster Rovers conceded two late goals to suffer a gut-wrenching 2-1 defeat to Grimsby Town.

Paul Goodwin
By Paul Goodwin
Published 10th Apr 2023, 18:54 BST

Here is how we rated the Rovers players...

1. Jonathan Mitchell 5

A weak punch from the corner that led to Grimsby's equaliser and then could only parry Clifton's shot into the path of Lloyd for the winner. He did made an excellent save to keep out Glennon's freekick even though the referee awarded a goal kick. Photo: Tony Johnson

2. James Brown 5

Seemed to concentrate on his defensive duties and only occasionally ventured forward. Photo: David Munro

3. Bobby Faulkner 6

Another encouraging display. Stood up to the physical test again. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. Ben Nelson 6

Solid enough before suffering a nasty-looking injury and being stretchered off with Rovers leading 1-0. Photo: Mark Fletcher

