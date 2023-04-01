Doncaster Rovers’ miserable run of form continued with a 2-0 home defeat to Crewe.
Here is how we rated the Rovers players...
1. Jonathan Mitchell 5
Unconvincing at times but got though the game without any major errors. Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Charlie Seaman 6
Got into some useful advanced positions down the right and at least displayed some endeavour and adventure. Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD
3. Joseph Olowu 5
Started the game slightly nervously before hobbling off after 20 minutes, adding to Rovers' already lengthy injury list. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Tom Anderson 5
A mixed bag. Still looks some way off the Tom Anderson of old. Photo: HOWARD ROE, Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD