Luke Molyneux gets on the ball. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
Player ratings from Doncaster Rovers' defeat to Crewe Alexandra

Doncaster Rovers’ miserable run of form continued with a 2-0 home defeat to Crewe.

Paul Goodwin
By Paul Goodwin
Published 1st Apr 2023, 18:46 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 19:11 BST

Here is how we rated the Rovers players...

Unconvincing at times but got though the game without any major errors.

1. Jonathan Mitchell 5

Unconvincing at times but got though the game without any major errors. Photo: Tony Johnson

Got into some useful advanced positions down the right and at least displayed some endeavour and adventure.

2. Charlie Seaman 6

Got into some useful advanced positions down the right and at least displayed some endeavour and adventure. Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD

Started the game slightly nervously before hobbling off after 20 minutes, adding to Rovers' already lengthy injury list.

3. Joseph Olowu 5

Started the game slightly nervously before hobbling off after 20 minutes, adding to Rovers' already lengthy injury list. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

A mixed bag. Still looks some way off the Tom Anderson of old.

4. Tom Anderson 5

A mixed bag. Still looks some way off the Tom Anderson of old. Photo: HOWARD ROE, Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

