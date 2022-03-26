Player ratings from Doncaster Rovers' defeat to Charlton Athletic

The Addicks missed a penalty and wasted a hatful of chances but earned their third straight win courtesy of Jayden Stockley’s close range finish midway through the second half.
1. Jonathan Mitchell 7
Could hold his head up high after saving Washington's penalty and making several saves to keep the score down. His distribution let him down.
2. Kyle Knoyle 5
Started in the back three before moving to wing back for the second half. Guilty of giving away the penalty and perhaps could have done more to help Barlow against Blackett-Taylor.
3. Ro-Shaun Williams 6
Didn't let anyone down in the middle of the back three.
4. Joseph Olowu 6
Another one who didn't let anyone down. Put his heart and soul into it as usual and showed good athleticism at times.
