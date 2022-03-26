Jordy Hiwula battles with Charlton's Sam Lavelle for the ball. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Player ratings from Doncaster Rovers' defeat to Charlton Athletic

Doncaster Rovers drew another blank and lost for the ninth time in ten home games against Charlton Athletic.

By Paul Goodwin
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 6:46 pm

The Addicks missed a penalty and wasted a hatful of chances but earned their third straight win courtesy of Jayden Stockley’s close range finish midway through the second half.

Here is how we rated Rovers' individual performances.

1. Jonathan Mitchell 7

Could hold his head up high after saving Washington's penalty and making several saves to keep the score down. His distribution let him down.

Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD

2. Kyle Knoyle 5

Started in the back three before moving to wing back for the second half. Guilty of giving away the penalty and perhaps could have done more to help Barlow against Blackett-Taylor.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

3. Ro-Shaun Williams 6

Didn't let anyone down in the middle of the back three.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

4. Joseph Olowu 6

Another one who didn't let anyone down. Put his heart and soul into it as usual and showed good athleticism at times.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

