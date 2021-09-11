DW Stadium. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Player ratings from Doncaster Rovers' defeat at Wigan Athletic

Doncaster Rovers finally ended their goal drought but slid to another defeat at Wigan Athletic.

By Paul Goodwin
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 6:01 pm
Updated Saturday, 11th September 2021, 6:02 pm

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances in their 2-1 defeat at the DW Stadium. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.

1. Pontus Dahlberg 7

Almost got in a pickle when he dropped one in the first half but got away with it. Two excellent saves to deny Watts from close range. Not to blame for either goal.

Photo: Getty Images

2. Kyle Knoyle 6

Knew he'd be in a game up against James McClean but coped pretty well. Restricted going forward but defended in determined fashion.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

3. Joseph Olowu 6

Slotted in okay. Looks very athletic, seemed to read the game pretty well but a few mistakes crept in after the break.

Photo: Doncaster Rovers

4. Ro-Shaun Williams 6

One of his better games. Made a few important blocks and looked a bit more assured but still not totally convincing.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

