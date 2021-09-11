Player ratings from Doncaster Rovers' defeat at Wigan Athletic

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances in their 2-1 defeat at the DW Stadium. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.
1. Pontus Dahlberg 7
Almost got in a pickle when he dropped one in the first half but got away with it. Two excellent saves to deny Watts from close range. Not to blame for either goal.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Kyle Knoyle 6
Knew he'd be in a game up against James McClean but coped pretty well. Restricted going forward but defended in determined fashion.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
3. Joseph Olowu 6
Slotted in okay. Looks very athletic, seemed to read the game pretty well but a few mistakes crept in after the break.
Photo: Doncaster Rovers
4. Ro-Shaun Williams 6
One of his better games. Made a few important blocks and looked a bit more assured but still not totally convincing.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd