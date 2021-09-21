Player ratings for Doncaster Rovers' win over Manchester City U21s

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.
1. Louis Jones 6.5
Bounced back from a poor performance against Rotherham in this competition with a competent display.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Charlie Seaman 6
Edozie made him work defensively but he stuck to the task and tried to get forward.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
3. Ro-Shaun Williams 7
Captain for the night and showed plenty of maturity to organize an inexperienced back four.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
4. Joseph Olowu 7
Made some important interventions and showed good athleticism.
Photo: Doncaster Rovers