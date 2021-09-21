Joe Dodoo scores his first goal for Rovers. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Player ratings for Doncaster Rovers' win over Manchester City U21s

Much-changed Doncaster Rovers were made to work hard for a 2-1 victory over Manchester City U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy.

By Paul Goodwin
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 9:53 pm
Updated Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 10:11 pm

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.

1. Louis Jones 6.5

Bounced back from a poor performance against Rotherham in this competition with a competent display.

2. Charlie Seaman 6

Edozie made him work defensively but he stuck to the task and tried to get forward.

3. Ro-Shaun Williams 7

Captain for the night and showed plenty of maturity to organize an inexperienced back four.

4. Joseph Olowu 7

Made some important interventions and showed good athleticism.

