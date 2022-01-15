Kieran Agard made his debut against Wigan. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Player ratings as spirited Doncaster Rovers suffer defeat to on-form Wigan Athletic

The performance was much improved but the outcome was the same as battling Doncaster Rovers slipped to a 2-1 defeat to rampant Wigan Athletic.

By Liam Hoden
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 8:00 pm

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances at the Eco-Power Stadium. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.

1. Louis Jones 6

Was not tested a great deal throughout but pulled off some decent saves as well as snuffing out danger before it happened on a couple of occasions. Could do little about the goals.

2. Lirak Hasani 6

Played out of position at right back and was given a baptism of fire in the position against threatening opposition. He made a couple of mistakes with poor positioning but was overall okay.

3. Kyle Knoyle 6

Showed good calmness and maturity out of position at centre half. His distribution out from the back was not always as good as you’d expect but it was a decent performance.

4. Joseph Olowu 6

Alert to most things, he defended largely okay throughout the game.

