Player ratings as spirited Doncaster Rovers suffer defeat to on-form Wigan Athletic

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances at the Eco-Power Stadium. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.
1. Louis Jones 6
Was not tested a great deal throughout but pulled off some decent saves as well as snuffing out danger before it happened on a couple of occasions. Could do little about the goals.
Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
2. Lirak Hasani 6
Played out of position at right back and was given a baptism of fire in the position against threatening opposition. He made a couple of mistakes with poor positioning but was overall okay.
Photo: HOWARD ROE
3. Kyle Knoyle 6
Showed good calmness and maturity out of position at centre half. His distribution out from the back was not always as good as you’d expect but it was a decent performance.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
4. Joseph Olowu 6
Alert to most things, he defended largely okay throughout the game.
Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD