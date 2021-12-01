Papa John's Trophy

Player ratings as Doncaster Rovers slump out of Papa John's Trophy at Crewe Alexandra

Doncaster Rovers’ Papa John’s Trophy campaign ended with a whimper as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat at fellow strugglers Crewe Alexandra.

By Liam Hoden
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 11:03 pm
Updated Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 11:36 pm

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances at Gresty Road. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.

1. Louis Jones 6

Could do little about the goals he conceded in what was another solid performance on his return to the side.

Photo: Getty Images

2. Kyle Knoyle 6

Popped up in good spaces in the first half and showed better attacking intent than most of his teammates after the break. Defended well too.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

3. Tom Anderson 6

Strong and solid at the back as always, he was unflustered by lively attacking play from the hosts.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

4. Joseph Olowu 6

Barring one moment when he was almost punished for a dangerous switch-off, it was another confident showing from the young defender.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

