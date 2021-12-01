Player ratings as Doncaster Rovers slump out of Papa John's Trophy at Crewe Alexandra

1. Louis Jones 6
Could do little about the goals he conceded in what was another solid performance on his return to the side.
2. Kyle Knoyle 6
Popped up in good spaces in the first half and showed better attacking intent than most of his teammates after the break. Defended well too.
3. Tom Anderson 6
Strong and solid at the back as always, he was unflustered by lively attacking play from the hosts.
4. Joseph Olowu 6
Barring one moment when he was almost punished for a dangerous switch-off, it was another confident showing from the young defender.
